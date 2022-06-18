Empowerment of women necessary for India's development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said empowerment of women and their progress is necessary for the overall development of India in the 21st century. Addressing a rally here after launching a nutritional program for tribal women and multiple development projects, he said his government has removed all restrictions so that women can choose any career of their liking.

''Speedy development and empowerment of women is necessary for India's development in the 21st century,'' Modi said while addressing the 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' rally.

''My government has removed all the restrictions so that women can choose the career they like...All the doors have been opened for them,'' he added.

