Left Menu

BJP followed 'one man-one post' principle' in fielding candidates for civic and mayoral polls: MP CM's dig at Congress

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the BJP followed the one man-one post principle unlike Congress while giving tickets for the upcoming civic and mayoral polls.Addressing a rally to file the nomination papers by BJPs mayoral candidate Pushyamitra Bhargava in Indore, Chouhan said, the BJP did not field its legislators for the post of mayors as we followed the one person-one post principle.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 18-06-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 18:49 IST
BJP followed 'one man-one post' principle' in fielding candidates for civic and mayoral polls: MP CM's dig at Congress
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the BJP followed the 'one man-one post' principle' unlike Congress while giving tickets for the upcoming civic and mayoral polls.

Addressing a rally to file the nomination papers by BJP's mayoral candidate Pushyamitra Bhargava in Indore, Chouhan said, ''the BJP did not field its legislators for the post of mayors as we followed the 'one person-one post' principle. But the Congress followed no such principle. They (Congress) fielded MLAs for the mayoral polls. There is no respect for common workers in the Congress”.

The Congress has fielded sitting MLAs for the mayoral election in Indore, Ujjain and Satna.

In Indore, the BJP has given the ticket to Pushyamitra Bhargava, a former additional advocate general, against the sitting MLA and Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla. Taking a dig at state Congress president Kamal Nath, Chouhan said, ''When Nath was the chief minister, he used to blame the lack of funds in the state exchequer for (slow pace of) development. He used to say that 'Mama' (as CM Chouhan is known popularly) had emptied the state treasury. I am not Aurangzeb who would empty the coffers.” PTI HWP ADU NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022