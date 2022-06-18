Left Menu

Rajasthan govt passes resolution seeking withdrawal of Agnipath scheme

There have been massive protests across the country regarding the provisions, which have created many doubts among the youth, the release said.Experts say that there should be regular recruitment in the military so that the future of soldiers and their families could be secured.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-06-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 20:04 IST
The Rajasthan council of ministers on Saturday passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the Centre's Agnipath scheme. The resolution was passed unanimously during a meeting held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence here, a release said. The Centre on Tuesday unveiled the scheme for recruitment of the youth aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis.

The scheme is being opposed by Army aspirants in parts of the country, including Rajasthan. The minister expressed concern over the nationwide protests against the scheme. ''There have been massive protests across the country regarding the provisions, which have created many doubts among the youth,'' the release said.

''Experts say that there should be regular recruitment in the military so that the future of soldiers and their families could be secured. Therefore, the state government is of the view that the central government should have had a comprehensive discussion with all the stakeholders before introducing any such scheme,'' the release added.

