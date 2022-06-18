Agnipath violence: MHA sanctions security cover for 10 Bihar BJP leaders

The Union Home Ministry has accorded a VIP security cover of the CRPF to 10 Bihar BJP legislators in view of threats posed to them by those protesting against the recently launched Agnipath military recruitment scheme, officials said on Saturday.

Those provided the Y category cover comprise Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, state BJP president and Paschim Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal, Bisfi MLA Haribhushan Thakur, Darbhanga MLA Sanjay Saraogi and six others, including some MLCs.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took the decision on the basis of a report received from central intelligence agencies that said these legislators faced threat of physical harm, the officials said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been asked to quickly deploy armed commandos of its VIP security unit with these BJP legislators who the officials said face threat in view of the violence that took place against the recently launched Agnipath scheme of recruitment into the armed forces.

The Y category security cover will entail two-three commandos with the protectee, they said.

According to the officials, more BJP leaders of the state could be extended a similar security cover, if required.

Large-scale incidents of violence and arson were reported in Bihar and some other states on Friday, and BJP offices and houses of its leaders were also targeted during the protests against the scheme, which envisages a short four-year term for soldiers in the three armed forces entailing no gratuity or pension upon retirement.

A large police contingent was deployed in front of the state headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been at the receiving end of the protests, with many of its senior leaders having been physically attacked and its offices in at least three districts being set ablaze since Thursday.

The bandh has received in-principle support from opposition parties Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, the Left and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The BJP has squarely blamed the RJD for the violence in the state.

However, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), alliance partner of the BJP in the state and at the Centre, has sought a review of the scheme, and urged the Union government to allay the fears of the protesters.

