Rajasthan: RLP to hold statewide stir against Agnipath scheme

Former BJP ally and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party national convener Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday declared to launch a statewide agitation against the Agnipath scheme as he equated the NDA rule at the Centre with that of the British.

The stir will begin with a rally in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on June 27.

''If required, we will move to Delhi to mount pressure on the government against the scheme,'' he told reporters, claiming that its implementation may create a situation of civil war. The Nagaur MP said the scheme is a cruel joke on the youth who shed their sweat to join defence forces.

Demanding the scheme's withdrawal, Beniwal said, ''The decision of PM Narendra Modi is against the youth and if not withdrawn on time, it will have a devastating impact on the country.'' He said earlier the government brought anti-farmer laws, which had to be withdrawn under pressure from farmers, and now the Modi government has targeted sons of farmers. ''Sons of farmers are thinking that the British rule was better than the rule of this government. There does not seem much difference between the British rule and the rule of this government,'' he told reporters at his residence. He said the government should withdraw the scheme within time, otherwise, PM Modi would not be able to make a comeback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Beniwal also claimed that the number of soldiers who died in the line of duty in the past eight years was higher than the period ruled by the Congress-led UPA. ''They have finished the opposition. They are playing football alone. After four years, they (Agniveer) will be working as security guards in the companies of Adani and Ambani,'' he said. Beniwal said the move to launch the scheme was wrong and it that may lead to civil war in the country. He said when Agniveers will come out of the force after serving four years, there are high chances that they may be ''recruited by Naxals''. He said the scheme will cause corruption and indiscipline in the Army. The RLP leader also appealed to the youth not to indulge in violence and hold peaceful protests.

