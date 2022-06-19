Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress accuses Centre of 'political vendetta', announces protest on June 20,21

Rajasthan Congress on Saturday said that the party will protest all over the state at mandal and block-level on June 20 and 21 over the "political vendetta" of the Centre against party leaders.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 19-06-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 01:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Congress on Saturday said that the party will protest all over the state at mandal and block-level on June 20 and 21 over the "political vendetta" of the Centre against party leaders. It said the protest will also be held over the alleged "attack" by Delhi Police on party headquarters following protests against ED giving notice to party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Rajasthan Congress alleged that Gandhi has been given notice by ED on "instructions of the central government on fabricated allegations" and there was political vendetta. It alleged that Delhi Police personnel entered the AICC office and beat up party workers.

The party said the central government is using force to suppress peaceful protest. A party circular issued on June 17 asked block presidents to send coverage of protests to the party headquarters. (ANI)

