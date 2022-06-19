Left Menu

Some Trump era China tariffs serve 'no strategic purpose', Yellen says

Both Granholm and Yellen reiterated Biden's stance that a recession was "not inevitable", with the treasury secretary saying that labor market and consumer spending remained strong. Whether the United States, the world's largest economy, will slip into a recession has been a growing concern for chief executives, the Federal Reserve, and the Biden administration.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 20:07 IST
Some Trump era China tariffs serve 'no strategic purpose', Yellen says

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday some tariffs on China inherited from the administration of former President Donald Trump served "no strategic purpose" and added that President Joe Biden was reviewing them as a way to bring down inflation. Another Biden administration official, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, added that the president was also evaluating a pause on federal gas tax as an option to bring down prices.

The comments from the officials on Sunday come as the Biden administration struggles to tackle inflation and record high gasoline prices. "President Biden is reviewing tariff policy toward China," Yellen said in an interview on Sunday with ABC News.

"We all recognize that China engages in a range of unfair trade practices that is important to address but the tariffs we inherited, some serve no strategic purpose and raise cost to consumers," she added. She did not list any specific tariffs and declined to say when the Biden administration may make a decision. Biden has said he is considering removing some of the tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods by his predecessor in 2018 and 2019 amid a bitter trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Granholm told CNN that a pause on federal gas tax was "not off the table". Both Granholm and Yellen reiterated Biden's stance that a recession was "not inevitable", with the treasury secretary saying that labor market and consumer spending remained strong.

Whether the United States, the world's largest economy, will slip into a recession has been a growing concern for chief executives, the Federal Reserve, and the Biden administration. "The labor market is very strong, arguably the strongest of the post-war period," Yellen told ABC News. She added, however, she expected the economy to slow while acknowledging that inflation was "unacceptably high."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-end: Vaishnaw

5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022