Karnataka CM accuses Congress of aggravating anti-Agnipath protests

The 'dharna' staged by Khanapur MLA in Karnataka is proof that the Congress is adding fuel to fire all over the country, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. The Vishwa Manava Horata Samiti on Saturday organised a huge rally from Sangolli Rayanna city railway station to Freedom Park, demanding to review the textbook, as according to the protestors, the textbook committee, formed by the Karnataka Government, disrespected Vishwamanava--the national poet Kuvempu.

Speaking to the media persons about the recently launched Agnipath recruitment scheme, Bommai said, "Agnipath is a novel scheme. The system of inducting youth for military training is prevalent all over the world. If the youth gets into military training at the age of 17-21 years, they would get many opportunities after a stint in the military. They would be inducted into paramilitary forces." "The scheme has been launched to have a young military for a well-trained, fit population. The Union government is likely to address the apprehensions of those who have already written the exam. But violence and arson, setting fire to trains are unpardonable. Passengers are being inconvenienced, public property is being destroyed. This is a politically motivated act. People will see and understand it very soon," he added.

On being asked about the protests against textbook review, the Chief Minister replied, "We will consider the suggestions of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and the seers with an open mind. We have not made it a prestige issue. We are ready to rectify the mistakes if there are any objections. We have immense respect for the veterans who toiled for the development of the country and the state, historical kings, and renowned litterateurs...We are ready to go to any extent to teach the young generation about these great achievers." Several seers and prominent personalities had objected to a move by the state government to revise a chapter on the 12th-century reformist Basavanna.

Notably, a section of seers alleged that social reformer Basavanna's teachings have been distorted in the revised Kannada and social science textbooks for Class X students. The seers also accused the review committee of insulting poet Kuvempu's state anthem. The state government issued a clarification that the distorted state anthem was not part of any textbook. The government ordered the cyber crime department to look into the allegations and take necessary actions in this regard.

Bommai also informed that a chapter on Kempe Gowda, the founder of Bengaluru, has been newly added to the textbook. A controversy surfaced last month over alleged erroneous revision in the textbooks in the state curricula. There were demands for the sacking of review committee chief Rohith Chakratirtha.The committee headed by Chakrathirtha was set up to examine and revise the school textbooks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)