Now we know what BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar' campaign meant: Cong's dig at Vijayvargiya's remarks

The Congress on Sunday took a dig at the BJP over its leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's remarks apparently suggesting that he will give priority to 'Agniveers' for security jobs at his party office, saying now ''we know'' what the BJP really meant when it launched the 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar' campaign in 2019.

In a reference to the BJP leader's remarks, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, ''One cannot expect those who did not hoist the tricolour for 52 years of independence to respect soldiers.'' ''The youth have a zeal to join the Army to protect the country and not for protecting BJP offices by becoming chowkidar,'' the former Congress chief said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence was a ''stamp of approval'' on the insult.

Amid protests over the Agnipath scheme for recruitment into the armed forces, BJP general secretary Vijayvargiya said if he has to hire the services of professionals to arrange security at the party office, he would give priority to those who have served as Agniveer soldiers.

Tagging a screenshot of a media report on Vijayvargiya's remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''Now we know what the BJP really meant when they launched the campaign in 2019, 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar'.'' On its officical Twitter handle, the Madhya Pradesh Congress said, ''BJP general secretary insulting soldiers. Agniveer will become a watchman outside the BJP office. Mr. Modi, this was the mentality we were afraid of -- shameless government.'' Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Indore, Vijayvargiya made the remarks while defending the Centre's Agnipath scheme.

''In Army training, first is discipline and second is following orders. He will undergo training and when he comes out after four years of service, he would have Rs 11 lakh in his hand. And he would also walk around with the badge of Agniveer on his chest,'' Vijayvargiya said.

He went on to say, ''If I have to have security (personnel) here in this BJP office, I will give priority to Agniveer.'' His remarks were shared on social media by many who criticised him for it.

The government had last Tuesday announced the Agnipath scheme and those recruited under it will be called 'Agniveer'.

In his statement later, Vijayvargiya alleged that people associated with ''toolkit'' were twisting his remarks to insult ''karmveer''.

The country is aware of the toolkit gang's conspiracies, the BJP leader said.

