Leftist Petro wins Colombia presidential election
Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2022 03:31 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 03:31 IST
Leftist Gustavo Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla movement who has vowed profound social and economic change, will be Colombia's next president after beating construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez in an election on Sunday.
Petro, a current senator and previous mayor of Bogota, won 50.8% of votes, figures from the national registry office showed, while Hernandez trailed by 797,973 votes, tallying 46.9%.
Some 20 million people cast ballots nationwide.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
