France's Melenchon says PM Borne must seek confidence vote, and would lose it
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-06-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 18:22 IST
- Country:
- France
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne should comply with the tradition of standing for a confidence vote before the newly elected National Assembly, left-wing leader Jean-Luc Melenchon said on Monday, adding that she had no majority.
"She will be defeated", said Melenchon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Melenchon
- Jean-Luc Melenchon
- National Assembly
- Elisabeth Borne
- French
Advertisement