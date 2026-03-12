Left Menu

Beas River's Desilting Crisis: A Clash Between Conservation and Mitigation

The Beas River desilting faces challenges due to its Ramsar site status under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, requiring lengthy procedures. Punjab Minister Barinder Goyal highlighted the central government's oversight regarding state input on environmental issues, emphasizing the impact of last year's floods on the river's silt levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:14 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Beas River, a Ramsar site, poses problems for desilting due to stringent requirements set forth by the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, Punjab Minister Barinder Goyal revealed in the state Assembly. The issue has come to the forefront after devastating floods, prompting concerns over rising silt levels in the river.

Addressing questions from AAP MLA Dalbir Singh, Goyal noted that the Beas River's status complicates desilting efforts, requiring compliance with a long procedural mandate from the Centre. This has impacted approximately 5,000 to 7,000 acres near the river in Baba Bakala constituency due to accumulated silt.

The minister emphasized the need for immediate action, including detailed project reports and state approvals to address the situation. Dalbir Singh called for an urgent start to the desilting process amid concerns of further flood risks and the state's financial interests, highlighting discrepancies in central-state coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

