Sun Sizzles: Unseasonal Heat Wave Sweeps Southern California

Southern California is experiencing a heat wave, with temperatures predicted to reach the mid-90s in Los Angeles, about 20 degrees above normal. The National Weather Service warns of increased heat illness risks. Cooling centers are planned, and outdoor workers are advised to remain hydrated and take frequent breaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:15 IST
Sun Sizzles: Unseasonal Heat Wave Sweeps Southern California
Southern California is bracing for a heat wave with temperatures expected to soar into the mid-90s, marking an unseasonable surge as spring approaches. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures around 20 degrees higher than average for mid-March, potentially breaking several records across Los Angeles County.

Those living or working outdoors face increased heat illness risks, prompting officials to urge the public to stay hydrated and limit daytime outdoor activities. Cooling centers are set to open to assist residents without air conditioning. Outdoor workers are being supplied with ample water and encouraged to take frequent breaks.

Despite predictions of a cooling sea breeze by Friday, inland areas will remain warm. Meanwhile, celebrities arriving for the Oscars are facing the heat, although the worst conditions should subside by Sunday's ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

