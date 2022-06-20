Cong condemns attack on party nominee for Agartala assembly bypoll, alleges BJP hand in it

The Congress on Monday condemned an attack on the party's nominee for the Agartala assembly by-election, Sudip Roy Barman, and demanded that the culprits be immediately brought to book to ensure a free and fair poll.

The Opposition party alleged that the attack in the Tripura capital had been carried out by BJP members.

Barman suffered injuries after miscreants attacked him with bricks at Ujan Abhoynagar Sunday night, police said.

Barman, a former minister and a five-time MLA, has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is stated to be out of danger, a party leader said.

''Condemn the brutal attack on senior Congress leader and party's candidate for the upcoming Agartala assembly bypoll, Shri Sudip Roy Barman, by BJP members,'' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

The Congress party demanded that the culprits be immediately brought to book for free and fair elections to be held, he said.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also condemned the attack and alleged that the assault was carried out by BJP members who should be arrested.

The incident took place late on Sunday when Barman visited the house of Congress worker Alok Goswami, whose house came under attack by a group of youths on Sunday night, a police officer said.

''The youths had gathered outside the house of Goswami, a BJP worker who had recently joined the Congress,” Officer-in-Charge of Abhoynagar Police Outpost Uttam Paul said.

A scuffle ensued between the group and the personal security guards of Barman after he reached Goswami's residence, Paul said.

''Before we could reach the place, the former MLA was hit by bricks and he fell to the ground. One of the police officers also suffered injuries,” he said.

Bypolls to four assembly constituencies in Tripura, including Agartala, are scheduled to be held on June 23.

