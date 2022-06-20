Left Menu

AIMIM to attend opposition meet on presidential poll candidate

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 19:16 IST
AIMIM to attend opposition meet on presidential poll candidate
The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM will attend the opposition meeting called by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday to discuss the candidate for the presidential election.

Several other parties such as the Shiromani Akali Dal and YSR Congress are likely to skip the meeting.

This will be the second such meeting of the opposition parties.

On June 15, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called a meeting to discuss the candidate for the July 18 presidential poll, which was attended by 17 parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Left parties, and Shiv Sena among others.

The AIMIM did not participate in the meeting. ''On the instruction of our party president Asaduddin Owaisi, I will represent the AIMIM in tomorrow's opposition meeting,'' party MP Imtiaz Jaleel told PTI.

PTI JTR RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

