Every single pre-poll promise will be fulfilled in Punjab, says Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said every single pre-poll promise made to the people of Punjab will be fulfilled and asserted that work on some has already started.

He said as announced by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, 300 units of free electricity will be given to every house per month from July 1.

Kejriwal also talked about giving jobs to the youth on a big scale and said the process for this has already started.

''All promises we made to the people, every single promise will be fulfilled. AAP will fulfill every single guarantee (promise),'' he said.

To clean the ''mess'' which the previous regimes had created for the past 70 years may take some time but slowly we will once again make Punjab “rangla” (vibrant), he said.

Kejriwal, along with Mann, was addressing a gathering during his roadshow held in the evening here in support of Gurmail Singh, who is AAP's candidate for the June 23 Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls.

The bypoll was necessitated after Mann, who became the chief minister of Punjab following the Aam Aadmi Party's landslide victory, resigned as Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur.

Kejriwal, who is also the Delhi chief minister, reiterated that the Mann-led dispensation has zero tolerance towards corruption and said anyone found indulging in wrongdoing will be dealt with sternly as per law.

Ahead of the February Punjab Assembly polls, the AAP had made a slew of 'guarantees' (poll promises) including free power of 300 units and transferring Rs 1,000 per month into account of every woman in Punjab.

Mann had earlier announced that 300 units of free electricity each month for every household in the state from July 1.

''We have started work on our guarantees. Mann sahab has announced that from July 1, 300 units of free power will be given in the entire Punjab. I was discussing with Mann sahab that in this budget (Mann govt's first budget to be presented next week), work to set right government schools will start, like we did in Delhi. Mohalla clinics will also be set up. All works will start, but it may take some time,'' Kejriwal said.

Speaking in Jalandhar last week, Kejriwal had said people of Punjab gave the party overwhelming mandate and “I know that there are high expectations from us”.

All the promises we made to the people will be fulfilled, keep faith in us, he had said.

Kejriwal alleged that corruption had flourished under previous regimes in the state but the AAP was strictly against it.

He also referred to state Health minister Vijay Singla being sacked from the Cabinet recently over graft charges, and later sent to jail, to assert that the AAP government will not tolerate any act of wrongdoing even if it involves its own leader.

“Never before has it happened in India's history that a government sacked its own minister and sent him to jail.

''...We will not spare anyone who indulges in corruption,'' he said.

Both Kejriwal and Mann appealed to people of Sangrur to elect Gurmail to the Lok Sabha and make him ''your voice'' in Parliament.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said people of Sangrur are famous for starting a new revolution and like they had elected him as an MP in 2014 and 2019, they will now send Gurmail to Parliament so that ''people's voice'' is strongly raised there.

He said he toured the entire Sangrur parliamentary constituency and people told him that his government has the right intent and they have seen the work done by it in just three months of coming tom power.

Hitting out at the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre on the Agnipath issue, Mann said it brought demonetisation, Citizenship Amendment Act, now-repealed farm laws ''which were opposed by the youth, farmers and general public''.

''The situation is such that when the BJP makes laws, a curfew has to be imposed first,'' he said.

Mann alleged that the BJP is a friend of only big corporates but the AAP promotes small traders, industrialists, farmers and labourers.

The AAP's goal is to work for the welfare of people and improve their standard of living to make the state as ''rangla (vibrant) Punjab'' once again.

The AAP has fielded Gurmail Singh, who is the party's Sangrur district in-charge, while the Congress has placed its bet on former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy.

The BJP has fielded former Barnala MLA Kewal Dhillon, who joined the party on June 4.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann is also contesting the election.

Kamaldeep Kaur, sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case, has been fielded by the Shiromani Akali Dal.

