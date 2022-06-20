Deputy CM orders probe in newborn's death in Shahjahanpur health facility

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday ordered a probe into the death of a newborn child here allegedly for lack of treatment.

According to the Chief Medical officer Dr SP Gautam, a pregnant woman Kiran had arrived at Banda health centre on Monday at about 2 am and had given birth to a child at about 8 am.

''Due to breathing problems, the infant was referred to the medical college but the family members took the baby to a private hospital, where he died,'' Gautam said.

He said that Kiran was still undergoing treatment at the health centre and is fine.

He said that a detailed report has been sought from health centre superintendent Virendra Verma and it is being sent to the Deputy CM.

Pathak ordered the probe after he came to know about the incident through a tweet, which alleged that a newborn had died in the district for lack of treatment.

Pathak also tweeted about the matter to inform people about the probe. ''Taking note of the report that a newborn died for lack of treatment at Banda health centre, Shahjahanpur, CMO has been asked to give his report taking action against the guilty,'' he said in the tweet.

