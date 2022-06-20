Left Menu

French left-wing bloc to put forward no-confidence vote against Macron's government in July - supporters

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:40 IST
French left-wing bloc to put forward no-confidence vote against Macron's government in July - supporters

A support group for France's left-wing Nupes alliance on Monday said the alliance planned to put forward a no-confidence vote against President Emmanuel Macron's government on July 5.

Nupes is the second-biggest grouping in the lower house of parliament, following Sunday's election, but does not have enough votes on its own to get the no-confidence vote adopted, and has few allies in a very fragmented parliament. Jean-Luc Melenchon, whose La France Insoumise party will have the most lawmakers within the alliance, said Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne should call a confidence vote before the newly elected National Assembly.

Socialist leader Olivier Faure, another senior figure within the alliance, earlier told France Info radio that calling for a motion to remove Borne from office was not the bloc's common position for now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022