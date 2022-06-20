Bengal Assembly passes motion condemning suspended BJP leader's remarks on Prophet

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a motion condemning the recent controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad by a now-suspended BJP leader, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stating that the remarks were made as part of a ''greater design to spread hatred among communities''.

During the day, the state's Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Partha Chatterjee, tabled the motion in the House, which was unscheduled and did not name anyone as the matter is sub-judice. Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had recently made the remarks against the prophet during a TV debate, sparking violent protests in Bengal and other states.

Sharma, who was asked to appear before Narkeldanga police station here in the wake of an FIR filed by a local resident, expressed her inability to do so, citing chances of attack on her as reason.

''I strongly condemn the remarks made by certain leaders. It was a part of a greater design to spread hatred among communities ahead of Lok Sabha polls. I will appeal to people not to fall into BJP's trap. We have taken stern action against those who tried to create a ruckus,'' Banerjee said in the Assembly.

The CM also said the state administration took steps to control the situation despite the provocations.

''I don't want to name anyone as the matter is sub-judice. Some people are making provocative statements deliberately to vitiate the atmosphere of the state. But I think those who have made such remarks should have been arrested long ago.

''There was a complaint lodged here and a notice was sent. She had sought four months' (four weeks’) time. They (BJP) are not arresting her,'' Banerjee stated.

Lashing out at the UP government, which bulldozed the house of an alleged mastermind of the violence that broke out in that state on June 10, she said that people would give a befitting reply to the Yogi Adityanath administration.

''You may or may not agree with someone's ideology or views. But who gave you the right to bulldoze their houses? People would give a befitting reply to this bulldozer brand of politics,'' the feisty TMC supremo added.

The motion read out by Chatterjee said that the country's communal harmony was being ruined due to remarks by a BJP leader. However, with the intervention of the CM, peace was maintained in the state, it insisted.

''The BJP is resorting to such tricks to divert attention from the real issues concerning the people of the state. We would appeal to everyone not to fall into its trap and hit the roads,'' Chatterjee said.

The opposition BJP, meanwhile, staged a walkout in the Assembly, shouting ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogans.

The motion was passed by voice vote.

Later, while talking to reporters, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed the state government had ''miserably failed'' to maintain law and order situation in the state.

''They (state government) allowed miscreants to unleash terror across the state to appease just one community,'' he alleged.

