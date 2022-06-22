Left Menu

Maha political developments journey to dissolution of Assembly: Sanjay Raut

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 16:10 IST
Maha political developments journey to dissolution of Assembly: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing crisis in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra following the revolt by senior Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde, party MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the ongoing political developments in Maharashtra could lead to the dissolution of the state Assembly.

''The political developments in Maharashtra are headed towards the dissolution of the state Assembly,'' Raut tweeted.

Later, when asked to elaborate on the tweet, Raut, who is the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson, said, "When such a situation arises in any state, I have seen that the Legislative Assembly is dissolved." He parried the question on whether Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will resign. Shinde has said he has 46 MLAs supporting him. "I have more numbers (of Shiv Sena MLAs) than needed (to form a separate group in the Assembly without inviting the anti-defection law provisions)," he told a Marathi TV channel.

The Sena has 55 members in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

A chartered flight carrying Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs, who have rebelled against the party, reached Assam's Guwahati city early Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022