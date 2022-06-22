Maha: Shiv Sena workers protest against party rebels

Shiv Sena workers staged a protest in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city on Wednesday demanding action against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati under the leadership of senior minister Eknath Shinde. At least five MLAs from the Aurangabad district are accompanying Shinde in Guwahati. Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLC Ambadas Danve said people have faith in the leadership of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. ''We stand with Uddhav Thackeray. We are against those who leave the party,'' he said at the spot of the agitation held at Kranti Chowk in Aurangabad city.

A woman Sena worker demanded that Thackeray sack rebels from the party.

