Left Menu

Swedish parliament passes mini-budget after pensions compromise

The minority Social Democrat government, which hopes to win a third successive term in power at a general election in September, was forced to vote against its own budget last week to avoid having to adopt the opposition's finance bill. It then reintroduced interim spending plans, including around 4 billion Swedish crowns ($394 million) for pensioners and money to support Ukrainian refugees, in an extraordinary budget bill.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 22-06-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 18:04 IST
Swedish parliament passes mini-budget after pensions compromise
Representative image Image Credit: pxfuel
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden's parliament passed the government's extra budget on Wednesday after weeks of disagreement over extra money for pensioners, paving the way for increased spending on the police, defense and additional aid to Ukraine. The minority Social Democrat government, which hopes to win a third successive term in power at a general election in September, was forced to vote against its own budget last week to avoid having to adopt the opposition's finance bill.

It then reintroduced interim spending plans, including around 4 billion Swedish crowns ($394 million) for pensioners and money to support Ukrainian refugees, in an extraordinary budget bill. The new budget was passed by a single vote.

The Social Democrats have a shaky hold on power and rely on support from parties that deeply distrust each other and have very different policy goals. Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson was forced to resign on her first day in charge after losing a budget vote in November. She was later reinstated.

Earlier this month, the government just survived a no-confidence vote - thanks to the support of a lawmaker whose demands for support for Kurds in Northern Syria could complicate its attempts to join NATO. Swedes vote in September and there is little sign that the next government will be in a stronger position than the present one. The Social Democrats are the biggest party, according to polls, but will still need support from their current allies.

What unites Minister Andersson's backers is a wish to keep the Sweden Democrats, a populist anti-immigration party that has sided largely with the right-wing opposition, from having any influence in government. Still, the opposition on the right looks like it will struggle to get a majority.

($1 = 10.1402 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022