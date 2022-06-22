'Pained' by Handore's defeat in MLC polls, Cong functionary resigns as MPCC vice president

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) vice president Kishore Gajbhiye on Wednesday resigned from the post saying he was ''anguished'' over the defeat of party leader Chandrakant Handore in the recently held state Legislative Council elections. In his resignation letter submitted to MPCC chief Nana Patole, he said the defeat of Handore is ''shocking and a serious issue'' for the party.

Handore, a former Maharashtra minister and Dalit leader, lost the election to the Upper House of the state legislature held on Monday. He was fielded by the Congress. Ten Council seats were up for grabs and 11 candidates were in the fray for the elections. In a setback for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, the opposition BJP won all five seats it contested. Two candidates each of MVA allies Shiv Sena and NCP, including former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, also won. While Congress nominee Bhai Jagtap won, Handore could not make it to the finishing line.

Gajbhiye said Handore is not only a senior and experienced Congress leader, but also a leader of Ambedkarites, Dalits and the downtrodden people. ''His loss has spread a wave of anger among the Ambedkarites and the Dalit community. I am personally anguished by his defeat and humbly sending you my resignation from the post of vice president of MPCC. Kindly accept my resignation,'' he said in the letter.

