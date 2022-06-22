Bill passed to make CMOHs of WB health districts hospital licensing authority

The West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday passed an amendment bill that seeks to make the chief medical officer of health (CMOH) of a health district the licensing as well as registration authorities within the officer's jurisdiction in respect of clinical establishments.

Till now, CMOHs of only the revenue districts were the licensing and registration authorities of clinical establishments. Now, such officers in health districts too will be able to issue licenses, according to the bill. The West Bengal Clinical Establishment (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, presented by Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya, was passed by voice vote.

Opposition BJP members staged a walkout protesting against the move to amend the Act concerned, alleging that this will help lead to scams as several private clinical establishments without the requisite infrastructure would get the license.

