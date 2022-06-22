Left Menu

Some people ‘spreading anarchy’ to ‘remove’ PM Modi, Shah from power: Ramdev on Agnipath protests

Terming protests against the Agnipath scheme as meaningless politics, yoga guru Swami Ramdev on Wednesday alleged that a few people are spreading anarchy in the country to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah from power. They want to spread anarchy to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah from power, he said.

Terming protests against the Agnipath scheme as ''meaningless politics'', yoga guru Swami Ramdev on Wednesday alleged that a few people are “spreading anarchy” in the country to “remove” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah from power. Addressing a yoga event at Delhi University, Ramdev said that there should be yoga in politics, but there should be no politics in yoga.

''If they (protesters) had done yoga, they wouldn't have resorted to arson. They should also perform yoga. It (protests against Agnipath) is a meaningless politics. Basically, a few people are running an agenda to spread anarchy in the country. They want to spread anarchy to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah from power,'' he said. The Agnipath scheme, announced by the Centre on June 14, proposes to recruit soldiers into the armed forces on a short-term contractual basis. The scheme envisages retiring 75 per cent of the recruits after four years of service without pension and health benefits, but with a payout package of nearly Rs 11.70 lakh.

Following the announcement, violent protests broke out in several parts of the country. Ramdev was the chief guest on the second day of Yoga Week organized by the University of Delhi to commemorate the 8th International Day of Yoga. Union Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was also present with him as a special guest. The programme was presided over by DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh. ''Yoga should be in politics also, but politics should not be in yoga,'' Ramdev said. Explaining yoga, Ramdev said that yoga is self-discipline and self-motivation, and it has many dimensions with self-analysis. Being physically and mentally fit and keeping your mind, thoughts and emotions under control is yoga, he said. Speaking on the occasion, Meghwal said asanas, pranayam and meditation are complete yoga which feeds the main four organs of the body. ''This eliminates negative thoughts and brings excellence. The meaning of yoga is to unite the mind, intellect and soul. When this addition is completed, then yoga takes place according to the Indian system,'' he said.

