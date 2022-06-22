Left Menu

Maha CM's politeness a tight slap to all dissenters within Shiv Sena: AIMIM leader

Praising Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the way he spoke during his live webcast on Wednesday that came amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel said his politeness was a tight slap to the dissenters within the Shiv Sena.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 22-06-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 19:55 IST
Praising Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the way he spoke during his live webcast on Wednesday that came amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel said his ''politeness'' was a ''tight slap'' to the dissenters within the Shiv Sena. Sena minister Eknath Shinde, a party strongman from Thane district, has rebelled against the party and herded a bunch of party legislators in Guwahati. The rebellion has pushed the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state to the brink of collapse. In his live webcast in the evening, Thackeray, who is also the Sena president, broke his silence over the revolt led by Shinde, and offered to quit as the Maharashtra chief minister and said he will be happy if a Shiv Sainik succeeds him. He made an emotional appeal to the rebels as well as common party workers.

''Appreciate the truthfulness of @CMOMaharashtra. We may have political/ideological differences with @ShivSena but after hearing Mr Uddhav Thackeray today my respect for him has simply grown. Your politeness gave a tight slap to all the dissenters within your party,'' the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, who is Lok Sabha member from Aurangabad, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

