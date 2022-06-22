PM Modi speaks to DMDK leader Vijayakanth's wife to enquire about his health
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Premalatha Vijayakanth to enquire about the health of her actor-turned-politician husband Vijayakanth and wished him a speedy recovery, official sources said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Premalatha Vijayakanth to enquire about the health of her actor-turned-politician husband Vijayakanth and wished him a speedy recovery, official sources said. The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader, known to have diabetes, was recently admitted to a private hospital in Chennai and his right toe was amputated following doctors' advice. He has not been much active politically for a considerable amount of time. An official source said PM Modi spoke to his wife. ''The Prime Minister prayed for the speedy recovery and good health of Shri Vijayakanth Ji,'' he said.
