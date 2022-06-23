Left Menu

Australian state inquiry says miners failed to protect women

"Poor culture, gender inequality, and power disparity in the industry has led to unacceptably high levels of disgraceful behaviour across the industry," Libby Mettam, the chair of the inquiry, said on Thursday after the report was released in parliament. Women have long complained of sexual harassment in so-called "fly in, fly out" (FIFO) mining camps in Western Australia, home to the bulk of the country's iron ore mines.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 23-06-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 09:11 IST
Women have long complained of sexual harassment in so-called "fly in, fly out" (FIFO) mining camps in Western Australia, home to the bulk of the country's iron ore mines. The report contains 79 findings and 24 recommendations.

Women have long complained of sexual harassment in so-called "fly in, fly out" (FIFO) mining camps in Western Australia, home to the bulk of the country's iron ore mines. The report contains 79 findings and 24 recommendations.

