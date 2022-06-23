Left Menu

14.85 pc polling in first four hours in Rajinder Nagar bypoll

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 12:26 IST
14.85 pc polling in first four hours in Rajinder Nagar bypoll
Nearly 15 per cent polling was recorded in the first four hours since voting began for the bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency on Thursday, officials said.

A total of 1,64,698 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the bye-election, in which 14 candidates are in the fray, with water shortage and the city government's liquor policy among the key election issues. The two major contenders -- the AAP and the BJP -- have exuded confidence that their candidates will emerge victorious in the bypoll with a huge margin.

Polling began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements and is scheduled to be held till 6 pm.

The voting percentage till 11 am stood at 14.85 per cent, a senior official said.

In the 2020 polls, the voter turnout in Rajinder Nagar was 58.27 per cent -- 58.09 per cent male voters and 58.5 per cent female voters.

In addition to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress candidates, there are three others from unrecognised parties and eight Independent nominees.

A total of 190 polling stations, including 13 auxiliary ones, have been set up at 21 locations, equipped with all necessary facilities and amenities for differently-abled people too such as ramps and drinking water, besides creches for mothers if they come to vote with their children.

Of the total number of eligible voters for the bypoll, 92,221 are male, 72,473 female and four belong to the third gender.

There are 591 electors, who are persons with disability, 39 voters are visually impaired, 64 are service voters, and 2,486 voters who are in the age group of 80 and above. PTI KND SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

