Adityanath pays floral tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid floral tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary, saying the leader stood for the country's unity and integrity.

The Jana Sangh was the progenitor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was founded in 1980.

Adityanath paid tributes at the statue of the leader installed in Syama Prasad Mookerjee Civil Hospital here. The CM described Mookerjee as a great freedom fighter, educationist, social worker and political thinker.

He was a strong advocate of the unity and integrity of India, the chief minister said. ''I bow down to him,'' Adityanath said, adding that the leader had a clear opinion that two heads, two legislations and two symbols can't work in one country.

He sacrificed himself on this day in 1953 on the Kashmir issue, Adityanath said. ''His sacrifice was such that it shook the whole country at that time,'' he added. On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other public representatives were also present.

