Left Menu

Adityanath pays floral tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid floral tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary, saying the leader stood for the countrys unity and integrity.The Jana Sangh was the progenitor of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, which was founded in 1980.Adityanath paid tributes at the statue of the leader installed in Syama Prasad Mookerjee Civil Hospital here.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-06-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 17:18 IST
Adityanath pays floral tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid floral tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary, saying the leader stood for the country's unity and integrity.

The Jana Sangh was the progenitor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was founded in 1980.

Adityanath paid tributes at the statue of the leader installed in Syama Prasad Mookerjee Civil Hospital here. The CM described Mookerjee as a great freedom fighter, educationist, social worker and political thinker.

He was a strong advocate of the unity and integrity of India, the chief minister said. ''I bow down to him,'' Adityanath said, adding that the leader had a clear opinion that two heads, two legislations and two symbols can't work in one country.

He sacrificed himself on this day in 1953 on the Kashmir issue, Adityanath said. ''His sacrifice was such that it shook the whole country at that time,'' he added. On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other public representatives were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022