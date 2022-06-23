Left Menu

BRICS members have similar approach to governance of global economy: PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 18:25 IST
BRICS members have similar approach to governance of global economy: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 14th BRICS summit on Thursday Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BRICS member nations have a similar approach to the governance of the global economy and mutual cooperation can make a useful contribution to the post-Covid economic recovery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said this in his opening remarks at the virtual BRICS annual summit in presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and top leaders of Brazil and South Africa. The summit is being hosted by China as the Chair for this year.

The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 percent of the global GDP, and 16 percent of the global trade.

''Our mutual cooperation can make a useful contribution to the global post-Covid recovery,'' Modi said.

He said the structural changes undertaken in the BRICS in the last few years increased the influence of the grouping.

It is a matter of happiness that membership of the New Development Bank (NDB) has increased, Modi said adding cooperation among the member countries has benefitted their citizens.

''I am confident that our deliberations today will produce suggestions to further strengthen our ties,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022