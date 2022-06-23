Left Menu

UK PM Johnson is unlikely to bring up deportation strategy with Prince Charles - spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-06-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 20:12 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unlikely to bring up his government's immigration partnership with Rwanda when he meets Prince Charles on Friday, Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.

"It is not something that the prime minister is focused on at the start of this summit," the spokesman told reporters on the sidelines of a Commonwealth summit in Kigali.

