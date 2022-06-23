UK PM Johnson is unlikely to bring up deportation strategy with Prince Charles - spokesman
Reuters | London | Updated: 23-06-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 20:12 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unlikely to bring up his government's immigration partnership with Rwanda when he meets Prince Charles on Friday, Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.
"It is not something that the prime minister is focused on at the start of this summit," the spokesman told reporters on the sidelines of a Commonwealth summit in Kigali.
