Pakistan lodges diplomatic protest with Canada over MP’s remarks against Army chief Bajwa: Report

Pakistan has lodged a strong diplomatic protest with Canada over remarks by one of its lawmakers against Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to a media report on Friday.

The Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan was summoned to the Foreign Office on Thursday and a strong demarche was served, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

"The diplomat was told that the recent statement against Pakistan by Canadian Member of Parliament Tom Kmiec was against diplomatic norms and highly irresponsible," it quoted sources as saying.

No formal statement was made by the Foreign Office.

While speaking in the lower house of Canadian parliament, Kmiec, who belongs to Canada's Conservative Party, accused Army chief Gen Bajwa of interfering in the politics of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 73-plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

Kmiec is a Canadian parliamentarian for Calgary Shepard in the House of Commons. He has served in finance and foreign affairs committees and also he is the former national conservative caucus chairman of the 43rd Parliament.

