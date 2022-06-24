Following is the timeline of Maharashtra political crisis till 2 pm on Friday.

Another Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande reaches Guwahati.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde chairs meeting in Guwahati of MLAs supporting him.

Shinde claims 50 MLAs, including 40 from Shiv Sena, backing him.

Shiv Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray attends meeting of party district chiefs and other functionaries in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government will complete its five-year term.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar attends party meeting in Mumbai amid political developments in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil says his party has nothing to do with ongoing drama within Shiv Sena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)