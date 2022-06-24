IUML censures party MLA P K Basheer for his racist slur against CPI(M) leader M M Mani

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Friday censured party MLA P K Basheer for his alleged racist slur against senior CPI(M) leader and former minister M M Mani.

IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal said racist slurs directed at fellow humans cannot be accepted. He said Basheer has been warned against making such racist remarks against political leaders and fellow humans as it is against Indian tradition.

It is not our party policy, Thangal told reporters here.

Basheer, representing Ernad Assembly constituency, allegedly made the racist remarks against Mani during a public event organised by the IUML in Wayanad on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, Basheer, while referring to the police actions against the UDF workers for waving black flags at Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of allegations of smuggling levelled against him by gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh, sought to know how the Chief Minister would react when he meets his party colleague Mani, who is ''black'', at the CPI(M) state committee meeting.

Mani, representing Udumbanchola constituency in the state Assembly, refused to react to Basheer's comment but said he will ask the IUML leader about his ''stupid remarks'' when he meets him in the Assembly next week.

