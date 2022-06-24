Left Menu

Women lack opportunities to grow: Raje

Be it any field, women have to go through difficult times, Raje said.Women have equal status in society but even today our sisters do not get as many opportunities to progress as they should.

Women lack opportunities to grow: Raje
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhra Raje Scindia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Women even today are not getting enough opportunities to grow despite having equal status in society, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said on Friday.

Raje was addressing a function organised on the 57th Memorial Day of Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya's first chief administrator Jagdamba Saraswati. ''Even today, the difficulties faced by women for taking a lead while at work are not hidden from anyone. Be it any field, women have to go through difficult times,'' Raje said.

''Women have equal status in society but even today our sisters do not get as many opportunities to progress as they should. In these circumstances, no one else, we sisters will make a difference. There is just a need for sisters to raise their voice,'' she said.

