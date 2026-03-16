BJP releases first list of 47 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls, fields Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Nemom seat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:40 IST
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BJP releases first list of 47 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls, fields Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Nemom seat.
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