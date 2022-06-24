Left Menu

No national party in contact with us: Eknath Shinde

This will be experienced whenever we will need any help. Minutes later, NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a press conference in which he read out the names of national parties in the country, and asked which entity other than the BJP could be behind this.The Maharashtra Assembly is where the state governments majority will be decided after a floor test and not Guwahati where the rebel group is camping, Pawar had said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 17:33 IST
No national party in contact with us: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after claiming that a ''powerful national party'' was supporting his group of MLAs in the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde on Friday said no national party is in contact with them.

Asked if BJP was backing his group, Shinde told a TV channel, "When I said a big power is backing us, I meant the power of Balasaheb Thackeray and (late Shiv Sena leader) Anand Dighe." Responding to a query on when will the political crisis in Maharashtra end, Shinde, a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state, said things will be clear after some time.

"Out of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs, 40 have come with me to Guwahati. In a democracy, the majority and numbers count. So nobody has the right to take any action against us," Shinde said, when asked about the Sena approaching the Assembly Deputy Speaker for action against the rebel MLAs.

A video released by Shinde's aides on Thursday evening showed him addressing the rebel MLAs, and claiming the support of a "national party". He was seen saying: "No matter what happens, we will win. As you said, that is a national party, a superpower. Pakistan…you know what happened." "They have told me, that the decision taken by us is historic. You have all the strength of ours. If you need anything, we will not let you down. This will be experienced whenever we will need any help." Minutes later, NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a press conference in which he read out the names of national parties in the country, and asked which entity other than the BJP could be behind this.

"The Maharashtra Assembly is where (the state) government's majority will be decided after a floor test and not Guwahati (where the rebel group is camping)," Pawar had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022