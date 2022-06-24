Development works should not be hampered by political crisis: Thackeray tells bureaucrats

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday told the state administration that important development works related to welfare of people shouldn't be held up due to the ongoing political crisis in the state.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition plunged into crisis on Tuesday last when a group of Shiv Sena MLAs, led by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, rebelled against the party leadership. The NCP and the Congress are also part of the governing bloc.

''Don't hold up important development works related to welfare of people. Get in touch with me directly,'' Thackeray said during a review meeting attended by divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners and secretaries of government departments at the state secretariat.

The CM told the bureaucrats that citizens' grievances should be addressed without any delay.

Thackeray said, ''There is always uncertainty in politics and during the monsoon season. Political manoeuvres will go on but governance shouldn't stop. The administration should ensure that people' s day-to-day issues are resolved immediately.'' A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said at the meeting, the CM reviewed the current COVID-19 situation in the state, sowing operations for kharif crops, availability of urea, disaster management preparedness, facilities for warkaris (devotees) at Pandharpur temple town for the upcoming 'Ashadhi Ekadashi' festival.

