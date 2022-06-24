Left Menu

Macron: 'very confident' over building up compromises in French parliament

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was "very confident" over being able to build up compromises for the country's parliament, where Macron has lost his absolute majority. Macron had enjoyed full control over parliament during his first term from 2017.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was "very confident" over being able to build up compromises for the country's parliament, where Macron has lost his absolute majority. Macron had enjoyed full control over parliament during his first term from 2017. But voters who re-elected him as president in April delivered a hung parliament last Sunday, given anger over rising inflation and his perceived indifference, meaning he must now find support from among his political foes.

Macron, in a televised speech to France earlier this week, had sought to reach out again to his political opponents, asking them to think about how a fragmented parliament could legislate, as he acknowledged the current French political crisis would mean working differently.

