UK's Boris Johnson says U.S. abortion decision is a "big step backwards"
Reuters | Kigali | Updated: 24-06-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 20:59 IST
- Country:
- Rwanda
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday a decision by the Supreme Court to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abortion was a "big step backwards".
"It's a very important decision. I've got to tell you, I think it's a big step backwards," he told a news conference in Kigali, where he is attending a Commonwealth meeting.
"I've always believed in a woman's right to choose and I stick to that view and that is why the UK has the laws that it does."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
