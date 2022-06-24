Biden calls U.S. Supreme Court abortion ruling 'a sad day for the court and for the country'
Wade decision on abortion, saying the health and life of American women are now at risk. "It's a sad day for the court and for the country," Biden said in a White House address after the ruling, which he said was taking the country back 150 years. Personal freedoms are on the ballot," Biden said, referring to the landmark 1973 Roe v.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday criticized the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion, saying the health and life of American women are now at risk.
"It's a sad day for the court and for the country," Biden said in a White House address after the ruling, which he said was taking the country back 150 years. Biden promised to go on fighting for reproductive rights but said no executive order can guarantee a woman’s right to choose.
He urged voters to send lawmakers to Congress who will work to codify abortion rights as the law of the land. "This fall, Roe is on the ballot. Personal freedoms are on the ballot," Biden said, referring to the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision making abortion legal nationally.
Biden made a point of calling for any protests to remain peaceful. "No intimidation. Violence is never acceptable," he said.
ALSO READ
VP Harris to meet with law professors ahead of potential overturn of Roe v. Wade
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Bolsonaro says he didn't ask Joe Biden for any election help
QUOTES-Reactions to U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade abortion landmark
QUOTES-Reactions to U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade abortion landmark
FACTBOX-Where abortion is still legal in the U.S. after the fall of Roe v. Wade