Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Tears, defiance as Mississippi's last abortion clinic learns Roe has fallen

The decision that sealed the Pink House's fate dropped shortly after 9 a.m. local time. "They ruled against Roe. Abortion is now illegal!" a protester yelled outside Mississippi's only abortion clinic on Friday as word trickled out that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

In an empty Oklahoma abortion clinic, staff cling to hope

The sound of fingers on keyboards and an occasional moving office chair are all you will hear at Tulsa Women's Clinic in Oklahoma these days. The medical facility is silent and the two nurses that are left rarely stand up from their seats.

'Abject failure': Abortion rights movement fractures over post-Roe future

Badly stung by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, the abortion rights movement finds itself splintered, demoralized and faced with a startling landscape in which the procedure may be outlawed in half the country. Angry grassroots activists are calling past efforts an “abject failure." They say national abortion rights advocacy groups were so consumed with winning federal elections they allowed conservatives to chip away at abortion rights through state-level legislation over decades.

Analysis-Trump's justices decisive in long campaign to overturn Roe v. Wade

Seventeen months after leaving office, former President Donald Trump delivered on a campaign promise on Friday when the conservative U.S. Supreme Court majority he cemented overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. The ruling represented a victory long in the making for a well-organized and generously funded conservative movement to push America's courts rightward, aided by legal activists and deft political maneuvering by top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell.

Abortion pills over the counter? Experts see big hurdles in widening U.S. access

A pill used to terminate early pregnancies is unlikely to become available without a prescription for years, if ever, experts told Reuters, as the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court dramatically curbed abortion rights this week. The Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized the constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide. The new ruling stung abortion rights advocates and was a momentous victory to Republicans and religious conservatives.

Can abortion pills overcome U.S. state bans?

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's June 24 ruling eliminating the nationwide right to abortion that it had recognized nearly 50 years ago in its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, demand for abortion pills, which can be prescribed through online telemedicine visits, will likely rise. However, medication abortion will not necessarily offer a way for most women to avoid the stringent new abortion bans now expected to pass in conservative states, experts say. WHAT IS A MEDICATION ABORTION?

With Roe overturned, U.S. Democrats turn abortion battle to November midterms

Leading Democrats sought to turn Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade into a rallying cry for the November elections, warning of grim consequences for women, contraception and gay marriage if Republicans regain control of Congress. In a 5-4 ruling powered by its conservative majority, the high court overturned the 1973 landmark decision that had recognized a woman's right to an abortion, and had legalized it nationwide, for nearly half a century.

Explainer-What changes after the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark gun ruling?

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday for the first time that the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment secures an individual's right to carry weapons in public for self-defense. WHAT DOES IT CHANGE?

U.S. House passes gun-safety legislation as court expands gun rights

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed significant gun-safety legislation for the first time in three decades, sending it to President Joe Biden to sign, a day after a Supreme Court ruling that broadly expanded gun rights. The House voted 234-193 for the bill. No Democrats were opposed, while 14 Republicans backed the measure. It was supported by major law enforcement groups and its passage was a rare defeat for U.S. gun manufacturers and the National Rifle Association.

U.S. tech industry frets about handing data to states prosecuting abortion

The technology industry is bracing for the uncomfortable possibility of having to hand over pregnancy-related data to law enforcement, in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn the Roe v. Wade precedent that for decades guaranteed a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. As state laws limiting abortion kick in after the ruling, technology trade representatives told Reuters they fear police will obtain warrants for customers' search history, geolocation and other information indicating plans to terminate a pregnancy. Prosecutors could access the same via a subpoena, too.

