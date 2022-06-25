Left Menu

Amid Maha crisis, Uddhav chairs Shiv Sena's national executive meet; all eyes on action against rebels

The national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena is underway at the partys headquarters in the city on Saturday, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the party president, is expected to take a decision on the action against the rebel MLAs, including Eknath Shinde.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 15:15 IST
Amid Maha crisis, Uddhav chairs Shiv Sena's national executive meet; all eyes on action against rebels
  • Country:
  • India

The national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena is underway at the party's headquarters in the city on Saturday, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the party president, is expected to take a decision on the action against the rebel MLAs, including Eknath Shinde. Thackeray was supposed to chair the meeting virtually from his residence ''Matoshree''. However, he reached the party headquarters - Shiv Sena Bhavan - at Dadar in central Mumbai.

The party's national executive is expected to authorise Thackeray to take decisions regarding the organisation in view of the rebellion by Shinde. Along with Shinde, another disgruntled party leader and former minister Ramdas Kadam, is expected to face action. Both of them are members of national executive. Kadam's son MLA Yogesh Kadam has joined the rebel camp in Guwahati.

The Shiv Sena has already filed a petition seeking disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs. Talking to reporters outside the Sena Bhavan, Rajya Sabha member Anil Desai said, ''The proceedings of the national executive meeting will be sent to the Election Commission.'' Thackeray, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, had addressed the Shiv Sena cadres twice on Friday, in which he said he was ready to quit the post of Shiv Sena president if the workers feel he was not capable of running the party effectively. PTI MR NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022