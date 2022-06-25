Left Menu

Rajasthan: Congress MLA stages dharna at minister's residence against doctors' transfer

A ruling Congress MLA in Rajasthan staged a dharna at the residence of state Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Saturday expressing anguish over the transfer of four doctors from his constituency.The MLA lifted his dharna after the minister cancelled the transfer orders.Kishanpole MLA Amin Kagzi reached the residence of Meena along with his supporters and talked to him about the transfer list.He alleged that the four doctors were transferred despite his request to not transfer them, creating resentment among people.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-06-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 15:16 IST
Rajasthan: Congress MLA stages dharna at minister's residence against doctors' transfer
  • Country:
  • India

A ruling Congress MLA in Rajasthan staged a dharna at the residence of state Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Saturday expressing anguish over the transfer of four doctors from his constituency.

The MLA lifted his dharna after the minister cancelled the transfer orders.

Kishanpole MLA Amin Kagzi reached the residence of Meena along with his supporters and talked to him about the transfer list.

He alleged that the four doctors were transferred despite his request to not transfer them, creating resentment among people. After he got no satisfactory reply from the minister, he along with his supporters sat on a dharna at his residence. The minister then tried to pacify him while assuring to look into the matter. ''There is resentment among people of my constituency over the transfer of the four doctors. I had told the minister that I am not in favour of the transfer of the doctors but despite this, they were transferred,'' the MLA said. He said people annoyed with the development came to his residence, following which he came to the minister's residence with people and his supporters. After the brief dharna, the minister took him inside to hold a talk. Later, the MLA said the minister has cancelled the transfer of the four doctors.

''Along with that, orders to transfer a few more doctors to vacant posts in my constituency were also issued,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022