Rajasthan: Congress MLA stages dharna at minister's residence against doctors' transfer

A ruling Congress MLA in Rajasthan staged a dharna at the residence of state Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Saturday expressing anguish over the transfer of four doctors from his constituency.

The MLA lifted his dharna after the minister cancelled the transfer orders.

Kishanpole MLA Amin Kagzi reached the residence of Meena along with his supporters and talked to him about the transfer list.

He alleged that the four doctors were transferred despite his request to not transfer them, creating resentment among people. After he got no satisfactory reply from the minister, he along with his supporters sat on a dharna at his residence. The minister then tried to pacify him while assuring to look into the matter. ''There is resentment among people of my constituency over the transfer of the four doctors. I had told the minister that I am not in favour of the transfer of the doctors but despite this, they were transferred,'' the MLA said. He said people annoyed with the development came to his residence, following which he came to the minister's residence with people and his supporters. After the brief dharna, the minister took him inside to hold a talk. Later, the MLA said the minister has cancelled the transfer of the four doctors.

''Along with that, orders to transfer a few more doctors to vacant posts in my constituency were also issued,'' he said.

