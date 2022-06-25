Atmosphere of mistrust, violence prevailing in country: CM Gehlot

Left Menu

An atmosphere of violence and mistrust is prevailing in the country, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, stressing that it may ruin the nation.The politics of tension is not good for the country. Targeting Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project ERCP, Gehlot referred to a statement of the leader regarding the political crisis in the state two years ago.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
An atmosphere of violence and mistrust is prevailing in the country, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, stressing that it may ruin the nation.

''The politics of tension is not good for the country. A family which has tension does not move forward and gets ruined. The same thing applies to village, country, and state,'' he said.

Gehlot said, ''There is an atmosphere of mistrust and violence. Some people may be happy that bulldozers are running. That bulldozer can also come to your place at any time,'' Gehlot said speaking at the unveiling of a statue of former MLA Sanwarmal Mor and the inauguration of a girls' college at Kothiyari in Sikar.

He said without a conviction by law, one cannot be called guilty. Targeting Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), Gehlot referred to a statement of the leader regarding the political crisis in the state two years ago. ''The minister is saying that if Sachin Pilot had not missed the chance and if the government had changed in Rajasthan, then water would have come (through ERCP) in the state. Can a Union minister speak such a language? What can be more shameful than this,'' he said. Gehlot has been continuously demanding the ERCP to be given the status of a national project. The project is aimed at providing water to 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan.

Pilot along with 18 MLAs had revolted against the leadership of CM Gehlot in July, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

