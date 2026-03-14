Gehlot's Critique: The Wangchuk Detention Dilemma
Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has raised questions about the detention and release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, pointing to concerns over the government's handling of national security cases. Gehlot criticized the use of the NSA against environmental activists and highlighted the implications for democratic institutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:25 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent critique, Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, challenged the Modi-led government over its method in detaining Sonam Wangchuk, an environmental activist.
Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act has sparked a debate on the government's stance. Released after 170 days, questions linger on the lack of evidence justifying the arrest.
Gehlot accuses the administration of leveraging stringent laws for political gains, raising concerns about the credibility of India's democratic framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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