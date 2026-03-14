Gehlot's Critique: The Wangchuk Detention Dilemma

In a recent critique, Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, challenged the Modi-led government over its method in detaining Sonam Wangchuk, an environmental activist.

Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act has sparked a debate on the government's stance. Released after 170 days, questions linger on the lack of evidence justifying the arrest.

Gehlot accuses the administration of leveraging stringent laws for political gains, raising concerns about the credibility of India's democratic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)