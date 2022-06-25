Sena executive authorises Uddhav to take action against rebels, says no other outfit can use Bal Thackeray's name

The national executive of the Shiv Sena on Saturday passed a resolution authorizing Maharashtra Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebels.

Faced with rebellion by senior state minister Eknath Shinde who has claimed the support of majority of Sena MLAs, the executive also passed a resolution that no other political outfit can use the name Shiv Sena and the name of its founder, late Bal Thackeray.

''The executive decided that Shiv Sena belongs to Bal Thackeray and is committed to taking forward his fierce ideology of Hindutva and Marathi pride. Shiv Sena will never deviate from this path,'' party MP Sanjay Raut said.

''It passed a resolution, giving all powers to take action against those who have betrayed the party to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray,'' Raut told reporters.

