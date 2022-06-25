Left Menu

UP CM distributes rural residential rights documents to 11 lakh families

The campaign for self-reliant villages will also have to be taken forward, the chief minister said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-06-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 16:12 IST
UP CM distributes rural residential rights documents to 11 lakh families
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday distributed online rural residential rights documents to 11 lakh families under the Swamitva scheme here.

At a function organized in the auditorium of Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed the documents and stressed on making a self-reliant state.

''Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the villagers who got their legal rights on their land!'' the chief tweeted.

He said, ''Tribal people like Vantangia, Tharu, Musahar had no voice, did not have a piece of land. The BJP's double-engine government has worked towards providing land to them on a large scale by running a campaign.'' ''We have to not only make a self-reliant India, but also a self-reliant state and self-reliant districts... The campaign for self-reliant villages will also have to be taken forward,'' the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022