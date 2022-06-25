BJP will have to face consequences of destabilizing the elected government in Maha: Baghel

Accusing the BJP of causing political instability in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said people will not tolerate such an act to destabilize a democratically elected government and the saffron party will have to face the consequences of it.

Talking to reporters at the helipad in Police Lines here, Baghel said the BJP fears a loss in the 2024 general elections, which is why it has been indulging in sabotage.

''The BJP cannot tolerate opposition parties. It doesn't even respect disagreements. It tramples, crushes, and wants to end (those who oppose it). This is a democratic country and such acts (of attempting to destabilize governments) will not be tolerated. The BJP will have to face the consequences," the chief minister said.

The majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have sided with Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde and are camping in Guwahati, putting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray in a fix.

"The people of Maharashtra are watching. First, they (rebel Sena MLAs) went to Gujarat and then to Assam. What was the need for this? They should have stayed in Maharashtra and faced the party workers and people. They should have decided as per people's wishes. The public is not in their (BJP) favor. The people of Maharashtra are in favor of the MVA,'' Baghel said.

The BJP is scared of the MVA alliance of the Sena, NCP, and Congress. Fearing a loss in the 2024 general election, the party has been indulging in sabotage, he claimed.

